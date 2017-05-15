The end of stone crab season marks the second year of a rebound. It was a harvest of about 3 million pounds of claws valued at $30 million dollars.

According to the Herald Tribune, April data showed we were approaching 2.5 million pounds.

In 2013 to 2014, the catch fell to a low of 1.9 million pounds but the following year, that number rose to 2.2 million.

And last year, it was 3.1 million pounds worth $33.4 million dollars.

Stone crab season runs from October 15th to May 15th.