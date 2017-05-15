3,500 acres burned in the Raintree fire, the worst wildfire Local Forest Service officials have seen in nearly two decades. Crews are now mopping up.

Division of Forestry Officials still say the fire is only 35 % contained at this time, but with the help of additional support they expect that number to grow.

Dry Conditions and heavy winds are making containing the Raintree Fire Difficult. Crews spent the day strengthening containment lines.

“With the South Carolina crew out here, our crew, and the North Florida Task Force, I’m seeing containment go up.” Mahoney said.

Crews are mopping up the edges of the scorched forest.

“After the flame has already gone through it has a nice solid black,” SC Forest. “And we’re just kind of catching any smokes right along the edge that can pass over and cross the line, and start another fire.”

Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Patrick Mahoney says they only upgrade containment levels when they are sure an area can’t spark another fire.

“We are 100% confident that it will hold,” Mahoney said. “So when you hear 50 percent you know the fire, the 3500 acres is 50% surrounded by a solid line that we feel very confident with, but with the winds that’s what worries us.”

The Forest Service is warning people that the area will remain smoky until mid-June when the rain comes in, but they are also asking you to remain vigilant.

“If you see smoke, go ahead and call, just to have them come out and investigate it,” Mahoney said. “Just to make sure that it’s smoke from this fire don’t take a chance.”

And while the drought continues, they are asking people to be extremely careful with anything that produces heat.