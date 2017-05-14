NORTH PORT – Myakka River District official Brett Steffen gives us an update on the North Port brush fire conditions.

“We are experiencing a pick-up in fire activity. There’s still some flare up. We’re trying to contain those at this time, trying to keep them from crossing the fire line.

“Currently, we have a strike team from Manatee County, Sarasota, North Port and Charlotte County. We brought in a strike team from north Florida of bulldozers. We have a strike team of engines with the Forest Department as well as 67 bulldozers of our own.”

“There are hot spots all over out there and it is still an active fire scene. We encourage people to stay away. We do have helicopters making drops. Forestry’s on scene.

“The smoke’s going to be in the area probably until we have a good rain. There’s still going to be smoke in the air. There are going to be units checking the containment lines until this is declared controlled.”

Speaking with Brett Steffen, Deputy PIO with Myakka River District about the current status of the Raintree Fire Posted by Allyson Henning on Sunday, May 14, 2017

“Any rain at this point will help immensely. We need a lot of rain… at least two inches to get us out of the extreme fire danger we are in right now.”

As for containment, Steffen says it all depends on the weather and how much crews are able to control.