SARASOTA COUNTY – With gluten-free menus and gluten-free aisles at the grocery store it’s getting easier to live a gluten-free life style. But what does that entail?

Hundreds filled the Municipal Auditorium this weekend to find out how to live gluten-free. The event included informative classes and demonstrations.

Gluten-free food and even gluten-free beer were on display as samples. Also, there were more than 50 vendors and respected guest speakers for family and friends to enjoy.

Event organizer Angela Reinhard says a gluten-free lifestyle can help combat health issues.

“Chronic illnesses, whether it is an auto–immune disorder or whether it’s something that affects your skin or even a mental illness, going gluten-free can actually have a positive impact.”

However, other studies say going gluten-free for no reason can do more harm than good.

Reinhard says the expo will be back on the Suncoast soon with portions of the tickets sales going to the local nonprofit Autism Hope Alliance.