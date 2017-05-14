SARASOTA COUNTY – What’s Mother’s Day without roses?

Mothers are showered with love and flowers on the Suncoast this weekend as Philippi Estate Park hosted the Annual Rose Festival. Dozens showed up to look at beautiful roses inside and outside the estate.

Some of the rose types included miniatures, minifloras, and hybrid teas. They were arrayed as bouquets, planted in pots, and the event held a lecture for all the moms with a green thumb.

Experts shared how to plant and maintain them.

“Members have more roses than I have but they all managed to bring them into show that you can grow roses in Florida. There is a myth that you can’t grow roses in Florida and you can,”said Diane Celeste.

The Rose Festival will return next year on Mother’s Day weekend.