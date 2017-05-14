NORTH PORT – The Raintree fire growing only 300 acres Sunday, May 14th, after torching more than 3,200 acres in just one day.

The skies clear in North Port Sunday afternoon. This, after a wind-driven, heavily-fueled fire torched through 3,500 acres of land this weekend, burning everything in it’s path.

“If you go back in the burn areas right now, it’s complete burns. We got complete white ash. It’s what we call moonscaping in there.”

Myakka River District Officer Brett Steffen says Sunday’s efforts were focused on containment. Fire crews spent the afternoon widening fire lines and mopping up smoldering areas. Helicopters dumped hundreds of bucket loads of water into the evening.

“We will throw everything at it that we have to gain containment and at that point we will maintain containment and we will check for control on a daily basis, several times a day.”

Speaking with Brett Steffen, Deputy PIO with Myakka River District about the current status of the Raintree Fire Posted by Allyson Henning on Sunday, May 14, 2017

Local Florida Forest Service officials say they haven’t seen a wildfire this bad in 19 years. Thankfully, no firefighters were injured in what officials are calling brutal conditions.

“It was a very hot, fast moving fire but the smoke was incredibly thick. Visibility was less than ten feet in some areas.”

#RaintreeFire as wind picks up this afternoon. Florida Forest Service says the wind-driven fire grew nearly 200 acres every half hour Sat. pic.twitter.com/wt3RAwWf7z — Allyson Henning (@AllysonHenning) May 14, 2017

Steffen says Mother Nature needs to step in to put this fire out.

“This fire will continue to smoke and smolder for several weeks, probably until we get a heavy rain on it.”