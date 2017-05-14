NORTH PORT – Fire crews on scene say the North Port brush fire has reached 3,500 acres as of Sunday, May 14th. Thirty percent is contained at this time.

I-75 is back open but after little overnight rain. The Florida Forest Service says heavy wind is a big factor in the spread, and that it could take more than a week for the fire to be completely extinguished because the area is so huge.

Flames 20 feet high lighting up North Port as firefighters worked through the night to put out the blaze still burning.

“We’re just trying to gain 100% containment fire lines around the fire,” says Brett Steffen with Florida Forest Service.

But as winds pick up, the fire that started near Raintree Boulevard may be heading deeper into DeSoto County.

“We’re expecting winds out of the west Sunday and so if there is any fire activity, it will be coming back in that direction.”

.@FFS_Myakka took us back safely to see what's left of this part of the forest. Investigators should look into cause today @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/dnLI84dBOQ — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) May 14, 2017

At least seven local crews working to protect Kings Highway and the surrounding homes.

“We have a strike team inbound from the Tampa area, and then we also have a strike team of engines coming in that stage down here, they’re actually from South Carolina.”

Went out with @FFS_Myakka to check out some of the #RaintreeFire damage. Still have some burning spots. pic.twitter.com/xzL7LCsiEE — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) May 14, 2017

Hoping to contain the entire fire Sunday, Brett Steffen says the biggest concern is weather, and right now it’s unpredictable.

“It’s still bone dry out here and very tender and anything can go up in any minute.”

Heading back into the blaze with officials. Saying the rain didn't do much to help. You can see some smoldering spots here @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/hlkIkc24GI — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) May 14, 2017

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Very hazy. Handful of firetrucks left & officials believe fire is heading away from North Port. Waiting for update & confirmation @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/4mUyVJe9L2 — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) May 14, 2017

