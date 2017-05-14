SARASOTA – For this week’s Get Up Get Active, Crunch personal training manager Dan Condell shows us how to get in a full core workout.

“The core is actually composed of multiple muscle groups, more than just the front area where you see the six pack… a whole bunch, about three different layers all the way down leading into your back.”

For the best results, Condell says you want to work all of those layers. Something he says your everyday sit-up crunches can’t always do.

“You want to hit the whole area, not just the front by doing a lot of sit-ups. Anything that you do repeatedly without breaks is going to cause strain in one area without giving balance in the other areas.”

First, the isometric hollow hold. There’s no movement in this exercise, just a few transitions depending on the variation. You want to focus on keeping you shoulders up, your neck relaxed and driving the belly button into the floor with a tight midsection.

“We’ll have multiple muscles in that core area engaged at the same time just holding yourself in one body position.”

Next, the plank but with a few added movements. Mountain climbers, scissor jumps and shoulder taps force the core to work a little harder.

Condell says medicine ball slams and medicine ball sit-ups are great weighted active core movements.

And if you’re looking to get a six-pack, Condell has some news for you.

“The biggest misconception is that the six-pack is made in the gym. The six-pack is not made in the gym, it’s made in the kitchen.”

“It has more to do with how you monitor your nutrition and how you work in high intensity workouts or exercise to kind of burn that extra belly fat off. Generally speaking, a lower carbohydrate diet is a good way to go with that one.”