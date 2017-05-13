NOKOMIS – You’re never too young to go fishing. That’s what kids found out Saturday, May 13th, at the Spring Youth Fishing Tournament.

Kids from as young as just one year old and up to 14 years old grabbed their fishing poles and bait and took a seat along Nokomis Beach, hoping to catch as many fish as they could.

First, second and third prizes were offered, as well as raffle prizes including fishing poles, tackle boxes and bait buckets.

Program coordinator Jamal Edwards says this is the contest’s ninth year, and kids and parents alike never grow old of it.

“Oh, the kids are having a ball. They’re excited, even the kids are excited. It’s just a time for everyone to come outside and enjoy the fresh air and nature.”

Approximately fifty young kids participated in the event this weekend. Edwards expects more tournaments to come in the future.