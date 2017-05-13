SARASOTA – May 13th is National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day. It is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers and provides an easier way for everyone to donate non-perishable food items to people who can really use your help.

All you need to do is leave your donation in or by your mailbox or deliver it to your local post office.

More than 10,000 cities and towns are participating in the national food drive. It’s one of the largest one-day food drives in the country.

Sarasota is having their drive in the Sarasota Terrace Building parking lot.