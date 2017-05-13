BRADENTON – A man is shot late Friday, May 12th, during an attempted robbery.

According to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after 11 P.M. in the 900 Block of 21st Avenue West in Palmetto.

Thirty-three-year-old Cristobal PozQuixtan was returning to his residence when the unidentified suspect approached him. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet and then grabbed his arm. He broke free, but at some point, was shot in the arm.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is please asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.