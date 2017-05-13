BRADENTON – Tehoka Nanticoke is a lacrosse magician. The IMG lacrosse star’s spiffy moves landed him at #2 on ESPN’s Top 10 plays last year.

“It was all in like one second, like I thought of it, over, and then I saw the slide coming, then I went between my legs,” says Nanticoke.

The exposure making him one of the top lacrosse names in the country.

Tahoka grew up playing lacrosse in six nations in Ontario. He says IMG keeps him up to pace with American lacrosse, but the Top 10 tricks? He learned those from his older brother.

“My brother was the one who taught me how to do that shot, I was a little kid, I was just a little guy running around, trying to jump up and throw it between my legs.”

Coach Jason Basso says Tahoka’s creativity is great exposure for lacrosse, the world’s fastest growing youth sport.

“The more excitement it brings, the better for all of our players in our program, for them to see some of the things Tahoka can do, it allows them to get a little more creative in their game.”

Tahoka says he’ll keep working his lacrosse magic as he goes on to play at the university of Albany.