VENICE – June 1st is a day to prepare yourself for as it’s the first day of Hurricane Season. It’s less than a month away and it’s not too early to start preparing.

The city of Venice held the 2017 Hurricane Expo at the Venice Community Center Saturday, May 13th.

The expo brought in various vendors including Red Cross and Sarasota County Emergency Management, offering valuable products and services to teach Suncoast residents about storm preparedness.

Event planner Judy Brahm says storm water mitigation, flooding, what to do with your pets during a hurricane and more were discussed Saturday. It’s all in order to be as safe as possible during a possible hurricane.

“I think that this area has become very complacent because we haven’t had a hurricane so this is very important that people keep in top of line, because you never know when you might. Hopefully never, but we want everybody to be prepared.”

Venice has been holding hurricane preparedness seminars for over thirty years.