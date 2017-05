SIESTA KEY – A brush fire broke out Friday, May 13th, on Siesta Key.

According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, crews received a call around 6:15 P.M. at the intersection of Beach Road and Ocean Boulevard.

The fire consumed about a 20 x 10 foot section of grass on the beach. The fire was put out and the cause is unknown.

Firefighters remind the public that there is a county-wide burn ban in effect because of the dry conditions.