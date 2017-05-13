NORTH PORT – The North Port brush fire grows to more than 3,000 acres, forcing portions of I-75 to remain closed overnight.

“At this point in time,” says State Trooper Kenn Watson, “we have two helicopters that are assisting with dropping water on the fire and we also have Forestry, North Port, Collier County, Sarasota County, Manatee County. Most of Southwest Florida is assisting.”

The fire broke out in the Yorkshire Street and Raintree loop area on the east end of the city. Trooper Kenn Watson says the wind made this fire even more aggressive.

“Because of the weather and the fast moving winds, that fire quickly grew and actually came from the west side to the east side of the interstate. The fire was quickly moving. It

was actually ‘spotting’ which means it was jumping in front of itself, burning everything in its path.”

As of late Saturday, May 13th, more than 3,000 acres have burned and military air tanks are being used to drop water to combat the blaze. Fire crews quickly responded to protect neighboring houses.

“We’re very fortunate at this time in time no houses were damaged.”

Still a very active seen near the North Port #brushfire. I'm told parts of I-75 will remain closed because of visibility. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/YG0UpYLFnA — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) May 13, 2017

There is still a burn notice for the city of North Port, and Watson says as conditions remain dry, fires can occur easily.

“Bottom line is this… when you’re traveling on the interstate and you happen to have a cigar or cigarette, the last thing you want to do is throw that out of the vehicle. We want to avoid any type of blaze like this from occurring again.”