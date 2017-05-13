NORTH PORT – A brush fire shuts down portions of I–75 in Sarasota County.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of I–75 from mile marker 170 to mile marker 179 at around 1 P.M Saturday, May 13th, due to poor visibility caused by the fire.

The fire broke out in the Yorkshire Street and Raintree Loop area on the east end of the city of North Port. The fire jumped over I–75 and moved north, burning over 2,000 acres as of 4 P.M. The fire reached Griffin Reserve.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department and FHP assisted Charlotte County and North Port Fire Rescue crews.

As of 4 P.M. Saturday, 20% of the fire is contained. No structures are threatened.