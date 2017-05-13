SARASOTA – An inspiration to all. This man tells his story in Sarasota.

Coach Jerry Kill partnered with joshprovides.org and spoke to a group at the Francis in downtown Sarasota with the theme of overcoming adversity and chasing dreams.

Kill won his battle against cancer and has epilepsy. He has been a head coach and an assistant coach at high school, collegiate, and NFL levels.

At one point in his life he was suggested to step down as a coach because of his epilepsy, but he has never given up. He says thanks to advanced research with epilepsy, he has not had a seizure in twelve years.

“I’ve been blessed with being able to do what I do and anytime I can reach out and maybe help somebody or giving them hope. I love to do it.”

Coach Jerry Kill is now an offensive coordinator at Rutgers University.

‘joshprovides.org‘ is a non-profit designed to improve the lives of those living with epilepsy and seizure disorders.