MANATEE- The Manatee Village Historical Park is on a mission to save the oldest cemetery in Bradenton.

Settlers donated a piece of land in 1842 which is now a part of history. Manatee Historical Village Supervisor, Phaedra Carter wants to preserve and protect this land.

“It’s the first cemetery for Manatee County,” says Carter.

They are hoping to receive a grant of twenty two thousand dollars. It will help to restore and uncover lost bodies.

“We’re hoping to get the money to formulate a master plan for the cemetery and determine how many graves are actually here. Part of this will be using ground penetration radar to do a scan of the cemetery and by using this machine. They can determine if there’s been disturbances in the ground and whether maybe a burial has taken place,”says Carter.

Carter says cemeteries help connect our past with our future.

“Every tombstone has a story to tell. Cemeteries are very much like outdoor museums. Just by reading the names, the dates. The people who are here tell the story of a community,” says Carter.

Carter says you’ll be surprised at what you can learn from the ground.

The last time the cemetery was documented was in 1976.