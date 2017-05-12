SARASOTA – You may want to cover up if you’re going outside this summer, experts are predicting a bad season for Lyme disease.

The CDC estimates 300,000 cases of Lyme disease each year, and thanks to a mild winter, they expect that number to rise. “What you see in milder winters is less tick and bug die–off,” says Director of Sarasota County Mosquito Management, Matt Smith.

You also see less deer and mice die–off, both animals who carry ticks. Scientists anticipate more cases of Lyme up north, but since Florida always has a warm winter I asked Smith if we’ll be in the clear. “That’s hard to say,” says Smith. “They’re hard to treat, you can’t just go out and spray large areas for ticks it’s environmentally dangerous because of the chemicals you’d have to use.”

The nasty bugs are incredibly small and hard to spot. “They stand on the end of a twig or blade of grass with their little feelers out with their claws and any animal that touches them, they just grab on and go for a ride,” explains Smith.

Check for ticks, a bulls-eye rash, which only occurs in half the cases, flu–like symptoms, and wear repellent.

Another good way to protect yourself is by tucking your socks into your pants. “They grab onto your shoe they can easily crawl up under here, if they get on here, as dumb as it looks, you’re probably gonna see them, but they also can’t go under your pants,” demonstrates Smith.

There’s another tick–borne virus doctors are seeing a lot more of. It’s called Powassan virus, and doctors say it’s even more dangerous than Lyme.