North Port man is arrested for pointing a shotgun at a car.

21 year old William Rentz Smith is behind bars after troopers say he pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at a vehicle on I-75, Troopers responded to a call involving road rage Thursday afternoon on I-75 in North Port.

An investigation found Smith pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at another vehicle that had two occupants.

With assistance from the North Port Police Department, the suspect vehicle was stopped at Sumter Blvd and Price Blvd.

Smith was then arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.