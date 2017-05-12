Beautiful Beaches, great weather, and a thriving art scene drive visitors to the Suncoast, but will those visitors find the Suncoast with less advertising.

The State Legislature cut Visit Florida’s budget from $75 million in 2016 to $25 million in 2017. Now local tourism agencies are looking at what’s next.

As Visit Florida’s budget increased, so did tourism’s economic impact on the Suncoast.

“Over the last few years, our hotels have seen their average daily rate increase,” VP of Visit Sarasota Erin Duggan said. “They’ve seen their occupancy increase, and ultimately we’ve seen our economic impact increase because Visitor’s were coming they were staying longer, they were spending more money.”

“Our business was up again for the 5th year in a row,” Bradenton Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Elliot Falcione said. “So things are doing well, we have a nice, diverse, visitation on a year-round basis and that’s really the objective.”

Visit Florida has been able to help them by providing things like more advertising opportunities.

“Without the support of Visit Florida, we would not be in markets on our own, just because of our limited budget, so we’re able to partner with them in the United Kingdom, and Central Europe, on media missions throughout the United States.

“We’re able to participate in a Visit Florida branded advertising campaign at a much- subsidized cost. So with Visit Florida’s limited funding it’s really going to stifle our ability to advertise.”

Facing over $50 million in cuts, Visit Florida President and CEO Ken Lawson says it’s those programs that are on the chopping block.

“I’m going to have to review my programs,” Lawson said. “Come back to the core, cut staff, and will be, unable to assist our small, medium and large communities with these markets in the future.”

But Lawson’s determined to make sure Florida’s number 1 industry doesn’t falter.

“I’m going to have to look hard and long at what’s appropriate and what’s core,” Lawson said. “But at the same time I will not stop and I will market Florida with $25 million, I will make sure that we are efficient with what we do, I will make sure that we are transparent with our work, we’ll be very aggressive with selling Florida with what we have.”

And our local agencies are preparing for the potential drop in tourists.

“Often when a destination or any entity for that matter,” Duggan said. “Stops their marketing, their competition just amps up theirs and so we don’t want to lose market share to our competition.”

“We’re concerned,” Falcione said. “We’re ready to face the challenge though, and we just have to work harder and partner more, to continue to sustain our number one industry in the state of Florida.”

The Budget isn’t finalized until it’s signed by Governor Rick Scott, who could call a special session later this year for lawmakers to make changes.