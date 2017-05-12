SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Music Compound at 1751 Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.

The finalists are getting ready for Saturday’s Got Talent Live Show, and some of them perform during the segment, including a piano player, guitarist and two vocalists. The red carpet begins at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and the talent show runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Music Compound president and owner Jenny Alday Townsend talks about the event and how the public can participate. Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN The Suncoast News Network.