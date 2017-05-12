The North Port City Commission wants more assurances before moving forward with the Braves.

According to the Herald Tribune, the North Port City Commission would like to see more ironclad assurances on public access to multi-use playing fields at the proposed $75 million Atlanta Braves spring training facility the board created a wish list Wednesday for changes that it would like to see before committing to the agreement to bring the team to the Suncoast – something that could happen as soon as the May 23 meeting.

But with that deal not yet finalized, North Port officials said that this was an opportunity to discuss the deal.