Implementing medical marijuana rules from scratch is proving difficult for Sarasota leaders.

State lawmakers failed to agree on new rules to implement the voter-approved Amendment 2 to Florida’s constitution that expands the availability of medical marijuana and the ailments it can be prescribed to treat.

According to the Herald Tribune, without state rules on which to base their own ideas, city planners and police have tried to craft zoning and licensing regulations from scratch, but that left the Planning Board with more questions than answers.

A special session would give legislators another chance to negotiate the items that held up the implementing bill, such as a proposed cap for the number of dispensaries a marijuana company could operate.

Failing legislative action, The Florida Department of Health will have to make the rules this summer.