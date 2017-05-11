A fast moving brush fire in Sarasota County forces firefighters to extremes.

It happened off of 57th Street in between Shade Avenue and Tuttle Avenue. Firefighters tell us the man who called 911 said the fire started in a ditch on the side of the road. When crews arrived on scene, the brush fire covered three-quarters of an acre.

There were few fire hydrants in the nearby area, so firefighters set up a three-thousand gallon holding pond of water in addition to the water on the fire trucks. Firefighters say the wind conditions changed a few times while they were containing the fire. About 15 firefighters and eight fire apparatus were on scene fighting the blaze.

Battalion Chief Glenn Snyder reminds the community of the county wide burn-ban in effect. “It’s so dry so we are just asking everybody for no outside fires and no lit cigarettes thrown out the window. We are just asking for your help,” said Chief Snyder.

No one was injured in the fire; the cause is unknown at this time.

