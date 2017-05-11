An updated 2017 evacuation zone map is now available online for the 2017 hurricane season and residents and visitors are encouraged to “know your zone”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management recently provided Sarasota County with an updated Sea, Lake and Overland Surges from Hurricanes or SLOSH for short.

Sarasota County Emergency Management, in coordination with its city partners, reviewed the new SLOSH model and created the new evacuation zones for 2017.

Residents and visitors can learn about storm surge and hurricane evacuation zones by visiting the “All Hazards” page on the county’s website, scgov.net, by looking under “Emergency Services.”