An update to a car crash we told you about last night a drunk driver careens into another car sending 3 people to the hospital-including a 2 year old child.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol: 43 year old Richard Torrington was charged with DUI and causing serious bodily injury to another it happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. near McIntosh Road and Prairie View Drive.

According to the FHP, Torrington was traveling north on McIntosh Road and failed to keep his Hyundai genesis in its lane he struck the left front of a Chevy Malibu driven by 20 year old Clarence Johnson which then ran off the road, striking a utility pole.

Torrington’s vehicle came to rest facing southwest.

Johnson was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and a passenger in his car 2 year old Nevaeh Ramos, was airlifted to all children’s hospital, both with serious injuries.

Torrington is being held in Sarasota County Jail.