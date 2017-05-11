MANATEE- Graduates of the Manatee County Drug Court received diplomas and shared their success stories.

“Well this program is designed to give people a hand up, give them an opportunity to become productive members of our community,” says Judge Andy Owen.

More than 2000 people have completed the program in its 20th year existence.Candi Kloss received her diploma today and says it was a long road.

“Oh my God… At first I fought it the whole way, then I should have went to prison but by God’s grace I got into drug court,” says Kloss.

Brandilyn Karnehm says she was young and didn’t think she wanted to get clean.

“I thought I was having fun but really I had a problem and I didn’t know I had a problem until I came here,”says Karnehm.

Many people said drug court gave them a renewed sense of purpose and ultimately save their lives.

“I learned that I didn’t need drugs to overcome it. Because it wasn’t a drug problem that I had that put me into Westgate. It was a me problem,” says Kloss.

Drug Court gave these woman a chance to start over and they are grateful.

“Its just gets better and better every year,” says Karnehm.

Candi Kloss wants to become a counselor and help others in need.