Sarasota County Deputies make a major drug bust in Sarasota’s ongoing heroin crisis

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives busted two men, 23 year old Michael Sandusky and 28 year old Michael White, on felony drug charges after they sold suspected heroin to a confidential source multiple times in March and April.

Testing revealed the heroin was actually carfentanil, which is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The transactions occurred at Sandusky’s home on April 13th at 4780 Theodore Avenue deputies seized: marijuana, drug paraphernalia and what turned out to be 68 grams of carfentanil.

Sandusky remains in jail on a $229,000 bail facing a litany of drug related charges.

White, who was charged with two counts of sale of carfentanil, remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bail.