On his first full day of campaigning for governor, Adam Putnam brought his bus tour to Sarasota.

Putnam spoke to a crowd of enthusiastic crowd at a Republican Party of Sarasota Meeting. He says as a 5th generation Floridian, he knows the state’s problems and how to solve them.

Putnam says Florida has come a long way since the recession, and as Governor he wants to build on that.

“The next step is to create entirely new industries built in addition to our pillars of agriculture, tourism and construction,” Putnam said. “Preparing the workforce of the future, making sure that our 3rd graders can read and write at grade level. That our 12th graders are going to graduate with marketable skills. And that we have the workforce development for people to be able to find their piece of the American dream here in the Sunshine state.”

Putnam said he decided to visit Sarasota on the first full day of campaigning because Sarasota voters turn out, are active and pay attention to these campaigns.