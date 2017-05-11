An upper respiratory infection, bronchitis, the flu? What exactly is going around the Suncoast?

If no medicine is working you might have what one local doctor is calling it the 90-Day- Cough, symptoms come on quick and make people very sick. But it’s not your typical infection. Dr. Joaquin Aristimuno says the cough is lasting weeks and the normal treatments are doing little to make people feel better.

“Nothing we have tried so far has helped,” Dr. Aristimuno said. “Whether we try steroids, antibiotics, inhalers, any combination of those, X-Rays to see if there is pneumonias, whatever we do it just seems that time is the treatment of choice at this point.”

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t see your doctor, treatment sooner rather than later could help prevent some of the symptoms. You can also help prevent spreading the cough by washing your hands frequently and coughing into the crux of your arm.