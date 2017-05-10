Suncoast Veterans listen up; Roskamp Institute is looking for Veterans of the Gulf War to participate in research that could help improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of Veterans.

Over 25 years after the last troops returned from the Gulf War, Veterans are still suffering from Gulf War Syndrome. Roskamp Institute is working to solve some of the mysteries surrounding the illness.

Almost 700 thousand troops deployed during the Gulf War, and according to the National Academy of Sciences, close to 250 thousand show signs of Gulf War Illness.

“A number of them, anywhere from 25 to even 50% of people can come back with this syndrome of symptoms,” Dr. Andrew Keegan said. “They can have trouble with pain in their joints; they can have trouble with their mood, their cognition, a lot of fatigue.”

While the symptoms are known, the cause of Gulf War Illness remains a mystery. Roskamp Institute’s Dr. Andrew Keegan says their research is looking at potential causes.

“We’re trying to find why this may be occurring,” Dr. Keegan said. “So then we can come up with treatments. Currently there is really no treatment, people use anti-depressants, they use pain medications, but if we can get to the underlying ideology. Then we can focus on a treatment that’s specific for this disorder.”

Helping with the research is simple.

“We have people coming in just for one visit,” Dr. Keegan said. “Where they have some blood drawn, they do some memory testing, and they talk about their experience in the Gulf War, so it’s a fairly straightforward study because it’s that one visit, one day.”

The Study isn’t just for Veteran’s with Gulf War Illness symptoms.

“We’re even looking for people that went to the Gulf War 1990-1991 and don’t have any symptoms,” Dr. Keegan said. “We’re trying to see what’s different from them. What reaction and change in their blood is different from those that actually have the syndrome.”

So maybe over 25 years later, specialized treatments could be an option for Gulf War Veterans.

Roskamp is looking for 50 to 100 Veterans to participate in the study.

If you’d like to participate you can call the Roskamp Institute at 941-256-8018.