NBC Connecticut reports the wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman was killed in an auto accident in Woodbury, Connecticut, Tuesday afternoon. Chris Berman is one of three honorees at this year’s Dick Vitale Gala, taking place here in Sarasota Friday evening.

Kathy Berman, a teacher, was married to Chris for 33 years. She was the mother of two, according to ESPN. Today is Chris Berman’s Birthday.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement, “This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend.” Skipper added, “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason; he has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him all the love and support he will surely need at this hour.”