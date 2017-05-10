Students all across Sarasota County were in for a treat as they lined up for lunch Wednesday.

As part of ‘My Fresh From Florida Plate Day’, everything on the menu came from Florida farmers.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden put on gloves and served lunch to the students at McIntosh Middle School. “It’s real important highlight to them what a balanced meal looks like and where food comes from,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden.

Students enjoyed Florida-sourced beef, watermelon, potatoes, lettuce and milk. Sarasota County schools have been involved with the ‘Farm to School’ program since 2007. “Our food nutrition services we’re quite fond of. We think it’s one of the best if not the best program in the nation, so we are happy to partner with the Department of Agriculture and their Fresh from Florida initiatives.”

Director of Food Nutrition Services for Sarasota County Schools Beverly Girard says the district serves Florida products on a daily basis. “35 to 38 percent of the produce that we provide students on their school meal trays is locally grown and all of the milk that we procure is Florida sourced,” said Girard.

She says the program is a win-win situation. It provides students with nutritious meals while also supporting our local farmers. “Our goal with all of this is to familiarize students with fresh fruits and vegetables, to increase their consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, and to buy as much as we can from Florida farmers,” said Girard.