Fire crews in Charlotte County battled a brush fire that was causing problems Wednesday on I-75

The blaze began shortly before 6 p.m. near Laguna Frive in Punta Gorda, the fire burned near homes but firefighters say no structures were damaged. Emergency crews closed I 75 from Bayshore to Tuckers Grade but its’ since re-opened. The fire grew to 23 acres and was 95 percent contained by 9 p.m.

Residents should expect smoke in the area for the next couple days. Firefighters will remain there through Thursday morning mopping up hot spots and patrolling the burn area.