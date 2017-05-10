The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drowning on Siesta Key.

At around 2pm today at the 7100 block of the Point of Rocks Circle in Sarasota, beachgoers found a woman floating face down in the water on the south side of the beach.

According to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office press release, lifeguards with Sarasota County Emergency Services arrived on scene and began life saving attempts, but unfortunately they were not successful.

The victim was snorkeling with her husband in the area when the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.