Some of the top names in Conservative talk Radio were on the Suncoast tonight for President TRUMP: The First 100 Days Tour.

AM 930 the Answer brought in a panel of radio hosts including Captain Matt Bruce, Bill Bunkley, Larry Elder, Mike Gallagher and Phil Grande, all took questions and gave their opinions on

Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. General Manager for the Salem Media Group Barb Yoder says listeners got a chance to hear a variety of opinion’s on some of the most important topics.

“They want to talk about the news of the day, Comey just got fired, what do people think about that,” Yoder said. “Whose going to replace him as the FBI director, so it’s the news of the day, what’s going to be the impact in Sarasota, what are we doing for our youth, what do jobs look like in Sarasota and Manatee County.”

Yoder says the event also gave local listeners a chance to meet some of the National voices they listen to everyday.