VENICE- Community members remember Carol and Eugene Hayden who died Monday afternoon after their minivan went into the South Jetty.

“We’re in shock, we’re surprise because these were such wonderful and outgoing people,” says Joel Anderson, CEO of The Village on the Isle. The Hayden’s were long time residents of this community.

Their lives abruptly came to an end when their minivan plunged into the South Jetty in Venice, while they were trapped inside.

They are described as loving and warm people.

“Mr. Hayden was a gentlemen and a big promoter of our community. He was full of zeal and always lived life to the fullest. Mrs. Hayden was a fun loving and warm person. She rarely knew a stranger because she was very welcoming,” says Anderson.

Pastor Keith Backhaus says they are coping with the looses of two very special people.

“As some would say that was my best friend. So that’s something to think about if you lost your best friend, how would you feel?”,says Backhaus.

As they continue to remember and celebrate the lives of Carol and Eugene, they are trying to make sense of this tragedy.

“And you have all sorts of questions and are there answers to them… No,” says Backhaus.

A vigil is scheduled tomorrow at 7:30 pm at Village on the Isle.