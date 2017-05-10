SARASOTA- Commencement day, it marks the beginning of a new chapter and making your first student loan payment too.

In a new report from Citizens Bank, about 77 percent of grads have received federal loans.

According to The College Board, tuition cost has increased by more than 10 percent for four year colleges.

The Citizens Bank Report shows college graduates are spending almost 18 percent of their salaries paying monthly installments and they can expect to be making payments into their 40’s

There are a few tips to help prevent being in debt.

Make sure to apply for any qualifying scholarship, financial aid or any other type of assistance program.

Not switching major or extending your four year college degree will save money on parking decals, food, transportation, books and housing.

Going to a state college and starting your education at a two year college first can lower the cost of going to school dramatically.

