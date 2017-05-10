VENICE – The two bystanders brave enough to jump in the South Jetty are speaking out about their attempt to rescue the passengers trapped in their minivan.

Screams of terror echoed across the channel, after Carol and Eugene Hayden drove their minivan into the water. Thinking fast, Brett Stephens grabbed a rescue tool from his car and jumped in. “Started pounding on the rear glass and after several blows I was finally able to get it to open,” he says.

With the help of nearby boater Tim Cobb, the two went to work. “I had him pull the door lock as hard as he could as I attempted to open the door, but everything that they say about not being able to open a car door in the water is absolutely true,” says Cobb. “I gave it everything that I could and I’m a pretty big guy.”

Stephens says Eugene and Carol were fighting for their lives. “The look of horror in her eyes, she repeated please save me,” recalls Stephens. “At one point she said ‘please get my father,’ and the father said ‘no please, you go first.’”

They were racing against time. “It was pretty frustrating,” says Cobb. “The current was moving probably 4.5 knots; I mean it was really taking us out fast.”

Despite their heroic efforts, it just wasn’t enough. “There was absolutely nothing you can do, these guys were doing their best, I was in tears,” recalls Eric Hilton, bystander and photographer.

All of us moved by this, what’s possibly one of our worst fears. The “rescue tool” Stephens used is handy to keep in your car. Slice off the seat belt, smash the glass, and get to safety.

“Terrible, terrible sight, I never want to see that again,” says Hilton.

Stephens and Cobb say first responders were there within minutes, but the current worked against them all.