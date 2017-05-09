VENICE- Residents of Venice are still shaken up over the tragic accident that killed two a father and daughter.

“It’s obviously a tragedy. It’s very sad. People probably came out here to enjoy the view and maybe see some dolphins or something spend a beautiful afternoon and end up in the water,” says resident Mike Holtman.

Venice Chief of Police Tom Mattmuller recounts the events.

“The vehicle went into the waterway speaking with witnesses. The vehicle left the roadway struck a park bench, stopped, backed up and then continued forward again, going over the rocks and into the water and witness identified two people in the vehicle,” says Mattmuller.

Venice residents Carol Hayden and her father Gene wee found dead inside after many attempts to save them.

“A boater brought me a wrench to try and break the windows but I just couldn’t get it broken,” says Tim Cobb.

The vehicle was towed to Higel park where it was examined and processed by the medical examiner.

This is still an on going investigation.