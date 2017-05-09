SARASOTA COUNTY-

Seven cancer diagnoses, countless rounds of chemo and surgery. This is six years of Tony Colton’s life.

“I always stay hopeful, no matter what it is,” Tony said. “I could just be going in for surgery and I’d be hopeful it didn’t come back.”

Staying hopeful on hospice…

“Hospice is just a word, and you just can’t let it get you down,” he said. “I’ve been told a couple of things, maybe I have six months to live or four months to live, things along those lines, but no one is going to know, no one can tell me this is the day you’re going to die.”

Tony’s sharing his stage 4 cancer diagnoses, empowering others in the same situation. All while raising money for cancer research,.

“A lot of people get uncomfortable talking about that or death, something along those lines, but I mean it’s just my life,” Tony said.

“We love Tony, he’s been to our gala before, he’s been in a battle for years, keeps fighting, fighting, great attitude, smile,” Longtime ESPN personality, Dick Vitale, said.

Tony’s mom says his positivity keeps her strong.

“Not to say that we don’t have our times when it’s very, very sad, and we have break downs and we cry and we love each other and hug and we go to the next day, the next hour, the next moment,” Connie Colton said.

“My mom, she’s great, I don’t think I’d be able to get through what I’ve gone through without her,” Tony added.

Another thing he clings to is faith.

“My walk definitely started after I was diagnosed, I definitely took a bigger step towards God,” Tony said.

And for his worst days, he has his girlfriend, Vanessa.

“I’m starting to feel a little upset, or a little sad, and that goes away really quickly when she steps in,” Tony said.

As he goes through another round of chemo, Tony’s tackling cancer growing all across his abdomen, but he’s not giving up.

“I understand yes this is because I’m sick, and I’m getting more sick as time goes on, I’m not oblivious to the fact that it’s happening, it’s just I chose not to get down about it,” Tony said.

Tony Colton, someone to keep in our hearts and prayers; to thank for his lessons of courage and never giving up. Tony Colton, Someone You Should Know on the Suncoast.