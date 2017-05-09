SARASOTA- It’s run-off election day for City of North Port and Sarasota.

The supervisor of elections office in Sarasota says more that 16 percent of registered voters casted their vote before 11 am.

Ron Turner Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County says, there’s a larger number of voters casting their ballots for this second election than the general election.

Jennifer Ahearn-Kohk, Hagen Brody and Martin Hyde are battling it out for two commission at large seats.

Turner says, the number of total ballots might supersede voting from 2013.

The run-off election for the City of Sarasota is drawing a crowd and it may be in part because of the presidential election.

Last year, 77 percent of registered voters came out to vote.

The access to information and the presidential candidates’ controversy may have sparked interest in politics for those who were not interested in politics prior to that election.

To see the results of the election go to http://www.sarasotavotes.com/