Publix is recalling its Deli Artichoke and Spinach dip.

The supermarket chain says there’s a possibility the product contains small glass fragments the batch of the dip under voluntary recall is its private label brand, 16-ounce package.

The dip is sold in Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas along with Alabama and Tennessee. The use-by dates are May 16th.

Publix says it became aware of the possible contamination through customer complaints.

Anyone returning the product will get a full refund.