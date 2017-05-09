Publix is recalling its Deli Artichoke and Spinach dip.
The supermarket chain says there’s a possibility the product contains small glass fragments the batch of the dip under voluntary recall is its private label brand, 16-ounce package.
The dip is sold in Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas along with Alabama and Tennessee. The use-by dates are May 16th.
Publix says it became aware of the possible contamination through customer complaints.
Anyone returning the product will get a full refund.