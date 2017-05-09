Picket signs resembling gravestones stood in front of Congressman Tom Rooney’s Punta Gorda office.

Unhappy with his vote to kill Obamacare, protestors staged a “Die-in” Tuesday questioning what the vote will mean for those on the Suncoast.

When it comes to healthcare, John Munn says the stakes are high.

“In Florida alone 1.8 million people are brought to ACA by the exchanges, if this goes through the Senate it’s possible some of those 1.8 million people could die from lack of health care because they can’t afford it.”

Protestor’s gravestones call out those who could be affected by changes in healthcare, the disabled, the the elderly, and the poor.

Shari Waite says the bill was voted on without knowing how many people it could effect.

“They rushed it through without very much thought, and this is something that requires a lot of thought, and a lot of educated people to take care of this.”

Waite has a pre-existing condition and is worried what happens if there is ever a lapse in her health coverage.

“I would not be able to take the medications that I’m on,” Waite said. “I wouldn’t be able to afford them, and I would have to just let fate take its course which probably would end my life sooner and I really want to live a full life.”

High School Senior Grace Allard is worried what cuts to planned parenthood mean for young women.

“Planned parenthood does a lot more than abortions,” Allard said. “They do breast cancer screenings, they do parent classes for teen pregnancies that are already happening, planned parenthood does a lot.”

A statement from Congressman Rooney says his vote is a critical first step in reforming a broken health care system, and the Senate will have the opportunity to make changes and improve the bill. He also says the bill provides states with funding to help cover the costs of enrollees with expensive medical conditions in the individual market.