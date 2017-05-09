SARASOTA – The juicing fad continues to grow, but a Suncoast nutritionist says it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, and too much of it can be harmful.

We may think we’re being healthy by grabbing that kale banana smoothie, but Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Bonni London says think again. “When you’re juicing you’re getting rid of at least a bunch of the fiber that’s broken down, we can get some insoluble fiber, so that can definitely lead to an increase in blood sugar,” explains London.

It’s something most of us should avoid, especially Type II Diabetics. “The other problem is if it it’s a lot more fruit than vegetables, then that has a lot of natural occurring sugar that’s going to go into your bloodstream a lot quicker,” says London.

London is on board with not juicing, unless you have the right ratio of fruits and vegetables. “80 percent vegetables and 20 percent fruit,” she says. “I think that could be very healthy.”

Remember that phrase all things in moderation? “Go from having a couple bites of kale, now you’re having four cups and sipping it through a glass a lot of bad things can happen,” says London. “Your body really has to adjust, be able to produce those enzymes to be able to digest it.”

If you are diabetic, or your blood sugar levels are sending you that way, orange juice is the juice to avoid. “Someone had a hypoglycemic attack, what is the first thing we would give them is a glass of orange juice, and that is because it raises blood sugar faster than anything,” says London. “So for those of us who want to keep our blood sugar low, is definitely something to you know, steer clear of.”

Sorry Florida oranges!