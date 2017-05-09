Introductions for CANDance 2017 were held Monday evening at a cocktail party at Michael’s On East.

CANDance is the annual fundraiser for the Community Aids Network.

It’s Sarasota’s version of, dancing with the stars, as local celebrities are paired with a professional dancer and prepare a dance routine for the event on October 21st. With their 26 clinics throughout Florida, can serves over 10,000 patients who are living with HIV/Aids.

This year is the 18th annual can dance and it’s poised to be the best one yet.

This year’s local celebs include Pine View School’s Principal, a Lawyer and SNNTV’s own Ben Bobick!