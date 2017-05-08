Van Submerged In Water At South Jetty In Venice

UPDATE: According to Venice PD, the White Van has been raised from the water with a man and woman still inside.The case is being investigated as a Traffic Homicide.

Sarasota County Firefighters, Venice Fire, Nokomis fire and other emergency agencies are trying to find a van that may have gone into the water at the Venice South Jetty near the bathrooms.

It is believed two persons were in the van when it went in. At one point seven firefighters were in the water, but they have been pulled to allow rescue vessels search with sonar.

Divers are enroute as is an SNN crew. More details as they become available.

See press conference below:



