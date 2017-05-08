SIESTA KEY-For those of you Suncoast residents watching the MTV Movie and TV awards on Sunday, you may have seen a short promo about Siesta Key.

A new reality show has been filming in the area and will be filming for the next couple of weeks.

According to MTV, in a few weeks they’ll release more information and video.

Jeanne Corcoran, Sarasota County Film and Entertainment Office Director says, reality TV is bringing revenue to the Suncoast.

Corcoran helped MTV getting permitting to shoot the pilot about a year and a half ago and is glad they were picked up.

The show is set to premiere in July and it’s about a group if kids coming home for the summer after spending their freshman year in college.

Corcoran says about 70 percent of filming happens on private property, and the rest of the filming require permits even to film using sidewalks.