SIESTA KEY-For those of you Suncoast residents watching the MTV Movie and TV awards on Sunday, you may have seen a short promo about Siesta Key.

A new reality show has been filming in the area and will be filming for the next couple of weeks.

According to MTV, in a few weeks they’ll release more information and video.

Jeanne Corcoran, Sarasota County Film and Entertainment Office Director says, reality TV is bringing revenue to the Suncoast.

Corcoran helped MTV getting permitting to shoot the pilot about a year and a half ago and is glad they were picked up.

The show is set to premiere in July and it’s about a group if kids coming home for the summer after spending their freshman year in college.

Corcoran says about 70 percent of filming happens on private property, and the rest of the filming require permits even to film using sidewalks.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.