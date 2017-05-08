Sarasota Police arrested a man Monday night outside a convenience store.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 5th street.

Police say the man was inside the store eating food out of one of the freezers. He was outside when an officer responded. A police captain tells SNN the man became aggressive toward the officer and was arrested.

There were no injuries. The man was charged with resisting an officer without violence. His name was not immediately available.